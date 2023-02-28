BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are set to cut veteran safety John Johnson III when the new NFL league year begins on March 15.

The report says the team will attempt to trade him in the mean time.

Johnson III was entering the third year of a three-year contract that he signed in 2021.

The move will save the team $9.75 million of salary cap space.

In two seasons in Cleveland, Johnson III has played in a total of 32 games. During his time with the Browns he has 4 interceptions and three forced fumbles with a pair of fumble recoveries.