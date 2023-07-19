BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Insider Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are holding a workout with XFL wide receiver Jahcour Pearson ahead of the start of training camp this weekend.

Pearson spent the 2023 XFL season with the Seattle Dragons, piling up a league-leading 60 receptions for 670 yards and four touchdowns.

He played collegiately at Western Kentucky and later transferred to play for Ole Miss in the SEC.

In his lone season with the Rebels, Pearson finished with 392 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 10 games.

Pearson previously had NFL tryouts with the Broncos, 49ers, Colts and Falcons.