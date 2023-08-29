BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are set to cut preseason standout wide receiver Austin Watkins.

In four preseason games, Watkins piled up 16 receptions for 257 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.

His 257 receiving yards in the preseason led the entire NFL.

Watkins managed just one reception for 12 yards in the preseason finale on Saturday in Kansas City.

There is a chance the Browns will try to add him to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Watkins was originally signed by Cleveland just prior to the start of training camp after a stint in the USFL.

NFL rosters must be cut to 53 players by the deadline of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.