CLEVELAND (WKBN) — Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is now listed as questionable for the team’s Sunday contest against the Baltimore Ravens after suffering burn injuries while lighting a fire pit, according to multiple reports.

Mary Kay Cabot with Cleveland.com and Chris Easterling with the Akron Beacon Journal are reporting that Njoku suffered burns on his face and arms during the accident at his home.

His agent, Malki Kawa, posted on social media thanking everyone for reaching out, and that, “David Njoku is ok, thank God.”

In three games this season, Njoku has caught 10 passes on 11 targets from Deshaun Watson for 92 yards.

At this time, it is uncertain if he will be ready against the Ravens at 1 o’clock on Sunday. If not, Harrison Bryant and Jordan Akins will split the workload.