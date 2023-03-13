BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a free agent contract with Texans’ defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

It is reportedly a three-year contract worth $19 million. $12.5 million of the deal is guaranteed.

The 27-year-old appeared in all 17 games with the Texans last season, recording 32 tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble.

He was originally a fifth-round pick of the Rams out of Oklahoma back in 2018.

The Browns are seeking depth at the defensive end with the expected departure of free agent Jadeveon Clowney.