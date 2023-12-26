BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are signing punter Matt Haack to the practice squad.

Starting punter Corey Bojorquez suffered a quad injury in Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans.

Haack signed with the Cardinals back in May but was released in August.

He played in all 17 games for the Colts last season, averaging 44.8 yards per punt. He also had 28 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

The 29-year-old previously played four seasons in Miami (2017-2020) and one with Buffalo (2021).

The former undrafted free agent out of Arizona has appeared in 98 games in the NFL with a career average of 44.5 yards per punt.

The Browns host the New York Jets on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.