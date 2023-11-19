BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are signing former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Joe Flacco to the practice squad.

He worked out with the team in Berea on Thursday.

The 38-year-old veteran spent last season with the New York Jets, appearing in five games with four starts. He completed 110-191 passes for 1,051 yards and five touchdowns for New York.

He spent the bulk of his career with the Baltimore Ravens from 2008-2018. He helped lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl win over the 49ers in 2013, and was named Most Valuable Player in the victory.

He also spent time with the Denver Broncos in 2019.

Flacco has played 15 seasons in the NFL, amassing 42,320 yards and 232 touchdowns in 183 games.

The Browns are seeking depth at the quarterback position now that starter Deshaun Watson is out for the season, requiring shoulder surgery.