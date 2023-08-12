BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Aaron Wilson of KPRC is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are signing running back Jordan Wilkins.

He worked out for Cleveland earlier this week.

Wilkins has played the bulk of his career with the Colts. He was originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Indianapolis back in 2018. He likewise spent time with the Tennessee Titans.

In four game with the Colts last season, Wilkins rushed for 58 yards and two touchdowns. He also caight six passes for 28 yards and a touchdown.

In five seasons in the NFL, Wilkins has appeared in 54 game with four starts. The 29-year old has rushed for 1,009 yards with four touchdowns.

The Browns were in need of backfield depth, after second-year player Jerome Ford suffered a hamstring injury.

Cleveland also has Demetric Felton and John Kelly Jr. on the roster at running back.