BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are signing backup quarterback Josh Rosen to a one-year deal.

Rosen is a former first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals. He worked out for the Browns along with fellow quarterback A.J. McCarron on Thursday, and Cleveland chose to sign Rosen.

He will serve as depth behind Jacoby Brissett, in the event that starter Deshaun Watson is suspended for any length of time.

He spent last season as a backup quarterback in Atlanta and has also previously played for Miami, Tampa Bay, and San Francisco.

In 24 NFL games, Rosen has completed 54% of his passes for 2,864 yards with 12 touchdowns.