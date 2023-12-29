BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL reporter Howard Balzer is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are signing veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel to the active roster from the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

Driskel signed with Arizona but was cut at the end of the preseason. He later re-signed with the Cardinals’ practice squad but has not appeared in a regular season contest in 2023.

The Browns needed to sign another quarterback now that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been placed on season-ending injured-reserve with a hip injury.

Driskel joins fellow quarterback P.J. Walker who is also on the Cleveland roster.

In 2022, he appeared in seven games for the Houston Texans, completing 70% of his passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

In addition to playing for the Texans, Driskel has also seen regular-season action with the Bengals, Lions, and Broncos.

He was originally a sixth-round selection by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2016 NFL Draft but was waived prior to the 2016 campaign. He was then claimed off waivers by Cincinnati.