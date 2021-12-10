BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially signed veteran punter Dustin Colquitt to the 53-man roster.

He will replace Jamie Gillan who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Colquitt was released by the Atlanta Falcons on Monday after playing in six games this season. With the Falcons, he booted 23 punts for an average of 47.7 yards.

The 39-year-old spent 15 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2005-2019. He was a member of Kansas City’s victory in Super Bowl LIV.

The two-time Pro Bowler then split the 2020 season between Pittsburgh and Jacksonville, before signing with Atlanta earlier this season.

He has appeared in 250 career games, averaging 44.9 yards per punt.

His brother Britton Colquitt was the Browns’ punter for three seasons from 2016-2018.

The Browns and Ravens will kickoff at 1 p.m. Sunday on WKBN-27.