BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially signed free agent running back Kareem Hunt to a one-year deal.

The deal is reportedly worth up to $4 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com was the first to report that a deal was close.

Hunt met with the Browns on Tuesday in Berea, as the team was looking for another running back to add to the roster following the season-ending knee injury to starter Nick Chubb.

Chubb was placed on injured-reserve on Thursday morning.

Cabot previously reported that the Browns also inquired with the Los Angeles Rams regarding a trade for running back Cam Akers.

Hunt, a native of Willoughby, Ohio, played the previous four seasons with the Browns after initially signing as a free agent in 2019.

Hunt became an unrestricted free agent at the end of last season. He met with several teams during the offseason including the Saints, Colts and Vikings, but he never signed with any of those teams.

During his time in Cleveland, he appeared in 49 games logging 23 total touchdowns. He piled up 1,874 rushing yards and 973 receiving yards for the Browns.

But last season, Hunt piled up just 468 rushing yards with four total touchdowns in 17 games. He averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry.

A native of northeast Ohio, Hunt began his career in Kansas City after being selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Toledo. Hunt led the NFL in rushing his rookie season with 1,327 yards for the Chiefs.