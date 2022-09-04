BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are signing former Steelers’ offensive lineman Joe Haeg.

Haeg was released by Pittsburgh in the team’s final roster cuts last week.

He was originally a fifth-round draft pick by Indianapolis in 2016. He played against Youngstown State in the college ranks, as a key lineman for the North Dakota State Bison.

Heag played four seasons with the Colts before heading to play for Tampa Bay in 2020. Following that season, he signed a two-year deal with the Steelers before being released.

His signing provides the Brown with offensive line depth, with veteran Jack Conklin still recovering from a knee injury suffered last season.