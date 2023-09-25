BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are signing tight end Devin Asiasi to the team’s practice squad.

He worked out for the team last week in Berea.

The 25-year-old is a former third-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2020 out of UCLA. He played two seasons in New England but was waived during final roster cuts in 2022.

Asiasi was later claimed off waivers by Cincinnati and appeared in 12 games for the Bengals during the 2022 season.

For his career, Asiasi has appeared in 22 games in the NFL. He has four receptions for 44 yards with one touchdown.