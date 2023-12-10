BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report is reporting that Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit has agreed to a four-year contract extension.

Terms of the contract are unknown at this time.

Delpit has started all 12 games for Cleveland this season, recording an interception, a fumble recovery and 1/2 sack. He has piled up 74 total tackles for Cleveland in 2023.

For his career, Delpit has played in 44 games for the Browns, amassing 6 interceptions.

He was originally selected by Cleveland in the second round at No. 44 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU.

During his college career, Delpit was a two-time consensus All-American. In 2019, he won the Jim Thorpe Award which is given annually to the nation’s top defensive back.