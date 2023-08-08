BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com is reporting that Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford will miss time with a hamstring injury that he suffered on Monday in Berea.

The report says that Ford’s status for the regular season opener against Cincinnati could potentially be in doubt.

The 23-year-old Ford was slated to serve as the backup running back to starter Nick Chubb.

He was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He began his college career at Alabama before transferring to play for the Bearcats.

In his rookie season, Ford appeared in 13 games for the Browns primarily as a kickoff returner.

He also rushed eight times for just 12 yards in limited action.

The Browns are expected to add depth at the running back position in the coming days. They currently have Demetric Felton, John Kelly, and Hassan Hall on the roster.