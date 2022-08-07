BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com is reporting that Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade out of Cleveland.

According to the report, the Browns have informed him that they will not grant his wish to be traded.

The report also stats that the Browns want Hunt to play out his current contract and the revisit a potential new deal next offseason.

Earlier this summer, Hunt told reporters that he wants to stay with the Browns and win a Super Bowl in Cleveland.

Various reports on Saturday said that Hunt has been sitting out of team drills and only taking part in individual drills in hopes of landing a new contract.

Hunt is under contract with the Browns this season, and is slated to make $6.25 million.

The NFL’s former rushing champion missed seven games for the Browns last season thanks to COVID-19 and various injuries.

He originally signed with the Browns back in 2019 after being released by the Chiefs after video surfaced of a domestic dispute.

Last season, Hunt appeared in eight games for the Browns, rushing for 386 yards, with 174 receiving yards and five total touchdowns.