JACKSONVILLE, Florida (WKBN) — ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that former Cleveland Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson is signing a free agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It is reportedly a one-year deal for the four-year pro.

Johnson spent four seasons with the Browns. Prior to his time in Cleveland, he played for the Orlando Apollo in the Alliance of American Football.

Last season with the Browns, Johnson appeared in 15 games but saw limited action on offense.

He finished the season with just four carries for 17 yards.

In four seasons with the Browns, he played in 64 games with 738 yards and three touchdowns.

Browns free agent running back Kareem Hunt remains unsigned.