BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Field Yates is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are restructuring the contract of guard Wyatt Teller.

The team is reportedly converting $11.42 million of his guaranteed salary to a signing bonus.

The move will save the Browns $9.136 million of salary cap space.

The 28-year-old started 15 games for the Browns last season.

He was originally acquired by Cleveland in a trade with Buffalo back in 2019.

The two-time Pro Bowler signed a four-year contract extension worth $56.8 million with Cleveland in 2021.

The Browns are now just over $35 million in salary cap space.