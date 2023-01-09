BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have requested permission to interview Steelers’ linebackers coach Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator position.

Cleveland fired former defensive coordinator Joe Woods on Monday morning.

The team has also requested permission to interview Patriots’ linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

Flores is previously the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, a job he held for three seasons. He was fired after posting a record of 24-25.

After being relieved of his duties in Miami, Flores sued the Dolphins organization, along with the Giants and Broncos, alleging racial discrimination.

A short time later, he was brought to Pittsburgh to serve on Mike Tomlin’s staff as senior defensive assistant.

Mayo is 36 years old and is a former standout player in New England before shifting to the coaching ranks.

New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The 36-year-old has spent the past four seasons as a member of the Patriots coaching staff.

The two-time Pro Bowler was the defensive rookie of the year after being drafted at No. 10 overall by the Patriots in 2008.