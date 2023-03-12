BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL insider Jordan Schultz, of The Score, is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are re-signing cornerback A.J. Green to a one-year contract.

The 24-year old played in all 17 games for Cleveland last season, finishing the campaign with 18 tackles and an interception.

Green was originally signed by Cleveland as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in 2020.

In three seasons, he has appeared in 31 games with two interceptions, 39 total tackles, and pair of fumble recoveries.