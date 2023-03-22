BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are re-signing veteran linebacker Anthony Walker.

It is reportedly a one-year deal to return to Cleveland.

Walker visited the Washington Commanders on Monday but elected to return to the Browns.

In his second season with the Browns, Walker served as a team captain. He started three games and totaled seven tackles, four tackles for loss and two passes defensed.

He suffered a season-ending torn quad muscle in a win over the Steelers.