BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Aaron Wilson of KPRC-2 is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are re-signing linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk to a free agent contract.

He was released by Cleveland back in February, but will return this season on a one-year deal worth $1.232 million.

Kunaszyk originally signed with Cleveland in August of 2022, was later cut, and then re-signed to the team’s practice squad.

The 26-year old was signed to the active roster in September and played in 15 games primarily on special teams.

He made two starts on defense and finished the season with 22 total tackles and a forced fumbles.