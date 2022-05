BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a one-year contract with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

The new deal is reportedly worth $11 million.

Clowney originally signed a one-year deal with the Browns a year ago in free agency.

He played in 14 games with Cleveland in 2021-22, and amassed 9 sacks, 19 quarterback hits, and a pair of forced fumbles.

He now rejoins Myles Garrett as a bookend pass rusher on the outside for the Browns.