TEMPE, Arizona (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting the Cleveland Browns’ quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing is leaving to become the offensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals.

He previously worked with new Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon in Minnesota.

The 35-year old has been with the Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski since the 2020 season.

Petzing just concluded his first season as quarterbacks coach in Cleveland. He previously coached Browns’ tight ends the previous two years.

In the 2022-23 season, Petzing helped veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett turn in one of the best seasons of his career.