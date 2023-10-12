BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Insider Josina Anderson is reporting that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play on Sunday against the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers.

He is still rehabbing from a rotator cuff contusion that he suffered in a week three win over Tennessee.

Fourth-year quarterback P.J. Walker is in line to start for Cleveland.

He spent training camp this year with the Bears and was signed to the Browns’ practice squad at the end of the preseason.

He joined the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and appeared in 15 games with seven starts. During his time in Carolina, Walker threw for 1,461 yards and five touchdowns.

Walker was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He spent time on the Colts’ practice squad from 2017-19 and with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in 2019.

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will serve as Walker’s backup this week.

The Browns and 49ers will kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be televised locally on FOX Youngstown.