CLEVELAND (WKBN) — Just hours before the kickoff of Browns-Ravens in Cleveland on Sunday, the team officially announced that Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rappaport and Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot report that prior to Watson being ruled inactive, he tested his shoulder pre-game. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get his first career start.

Watson is among seven inactive players for Cleveland, including safety Ronnie Hickman and center Luke Wypler.

This comes after Watson did not throw all week in practice leading up to Sunday due to a sore shoulder, that injury will now keep him out of Sunday’s AFC North matchup.

Through three games this year, Watson has thrown for 678 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Thompson-Robinson was drafted in this past draft’s 5th round and impressed in the preseason, throwing for 440 yards on nearly 64% completion.

After the announcement, the Browns moved from a one-point favorite to a one-point underdog.

The Browns kick off against the Ravens at 1 o’clock from Cleveland Browns Stadium.