BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com is reporting that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been fined $25,000 for critical comments regarding officiating in last Sunday’s win over Jacksonville.

He was reportedly informed of the fine on Saturday morning.

Following the 31-27 win over the Jaguars, Garrett called the officiating “a travesty” and also told reporters that officials need to be held to a higher standard.

“Someone has to hold them accountable for the plays or the calls they don’t make,” he said. “And they need to be under the same kind of microscope as we are every single play.”

Garrett currently has 13 sacks this season, but feels strongly that there is a serious lack of calls going in his favor.

“Right now I’m not getting any calls, so it can’t get much worse than that,” the four-time Pro Bowler said. “But I hope it has a positive effect. I’m not trying to offend anybody. I just want them to do their job to the best of their ability.”

The Brwns host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.