BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Insider Albert Breer is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are picking up the fifth-year contract option for left-tackle Jedrick Wills.

The former first-round draft pick is now under contract through the 2024 season. The final year of his rookie deal will pay him $14.175 which is fully guaranteed.

Wills was selected by Cleveland with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

The 23-year old appeared started all 17 games at left tackle for the Browns last season.