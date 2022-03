HOUSTON, Texas (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo is reporting that the Houston Texans are signing former Browns’ safety M.J. Stewart to a one-year free agent contract.

NFL Network is reporting that the deal is reportedly worth $3 million.

Stewart joined the Browns in 2020 when he was claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay.

Last season for the Browns, he finished with 47 tackles and a forced fumble in 13 games.

He was originally selected by Tampa Bay in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.