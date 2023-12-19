ATLANTA, Georgia (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo is reporting that the Atlanta Falcons are signing defensive tackle Tommy Togiai to the active roster off the practice squad of the Cleveland Browns.

He has spent the bulk of the 2023 season on the Cleveland practice squad.

The Ohio State product was cut by the Browns at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad of the Jaguars.

He was released by Jacksonville on Sept. 4 and signed back to the Browns’ practice squad a week later.

Togiai was originally a fourth-round selection by the Browns in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The former Buckeye has appeared in 18 career games with Cleveland, tallying 1/2 sack and 16 total tackles.