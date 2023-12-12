BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns starting left tackle Jedrick Wills underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season.

The Browns made the announcement in a release sent out on Tuesday.

He is the third Cleveland lineman to be lost for the season, joining Jack Conklin and Dawand Jones, who also underwent surgery.

Wills suffered the knee injury in a week 9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

It was originally thought that the injury was not season-ending. The Browns say that Wills will be ready to go for the 2024 season.

Wills was originally a first-round pick by Cleveland, selected in the first round at No. 10 overall in 2020. He has made 53 career starts for the Browns.

He has been replaced by veteran Geron Christian, who has started five games for Cleveland this season.