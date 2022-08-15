BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mike Garafolo of NFL Network is reporting that Cleveland Browns’ rookie center Dawson Deaton suffered a torn ACL in practice on Monday.

The injury to Deaton comes just days after projected center Nick Harris suffered the same injury in the preseason-opening victory in Jacksonville.

That leaves veteran Ethan Pocic and Brock Hoffman as the only two true centers on the Cleveland roster.

Deaton was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Browns’ former center JC Tretter remains available on the free agent market. He was released by Cleveland during the offseason.