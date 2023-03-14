BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with linebacker Sione Takitaki on a free-agent contract.

It is reportedly a one-year deal worth $2.6 million.

Last season, Takitaki amassed 33 tackles with one sack and a forced fumble.



He suffered a torn ACL in early December and missed the remainder of the season.

Takitaki is previously a third-round pick of the Browns in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In four seasons in the NFL, Takitaki has played in 57 games with 29 starts.

He has piled up 203 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and an interception for a touchdown during his time in Cleveland.