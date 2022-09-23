BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Cleveland Browns’ veteran linebacker Anthony Walker will miss the rest of the season with a torn tendon in his quad.

He suffered the injury in Thursday night’s 29-17 over the Steelers.

A MRI on Friday revealed the severity of the injury, and Walker will soon undergo season-ending surgery.

Walker will be placed on injured reserve, and it is considered a 5-7 month recovery process.

In his second season with the Browns, Walker served as a team captain.

He will be replaced in the lineup by third-year pro Jacob Phillips.

The Browns are off on Sunday but will return to action on the road in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 2.