BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are hosting veteran defensive tackle Al Woods on a free agent visit this week.

The 330-pound defensive lineman is also slated to meet with the New York Jets.

Woods spent the past three seasons with Seattle. He was released by the Seahawks following the season in a cost-cutting move.

The 12-year NFL veteran played in 14 games for the Seahawks last season, piling up 39 tackles with 2 sacks.

The 36-year-old spent the 2012-13 seasons in Pittsburgh. He played in 28 games with the Steelers, finishing with 42 tackles and 3 sacks.

During his career, he has amassed 274 tackles with 9 sacks. In addition to the Seahawks and Steelers, he has also played for the Colts, Titans and Buccaneers.

Earlier in the offseason, the Browns bolstered their defensive line by signing veteran free agent Dalvin Tomlinson.