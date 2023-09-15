BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Tom Pelissero of NFL Network is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are holding a workout with veteran safety Erik Harris on Friday.

Harris spent the 2022 season with the Falcons, playing in 14 games for Atlanta. He finished with 13 tackles in a reserve role.

He played for the Raiders during the previous four seasons, making 30 starts with Las Vegas.

Prior to his time with the Raiders, Harris also played in four career games with the Saints.

In seven seasons in the NFL, Harris has appeared in 91 career games with 43 starts. He has five career interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.

He played collegiately at California (PA).

Browns starting safety Juan Thornhill returned to practice on Friday after missing the season opener with a calf injury.