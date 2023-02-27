BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com is reporting that the Browns are hiring veteran assistant Bill Musgrave as senior offensive assistant.

In addition, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will also reportedly assume the role of quarterbacks coach.

Van Pelt served in both roles during the 2020-21 season with the Browns.

Musgrave has spent the past three seasons as offensive coordinator in the college ranks at Cal.

He brings 11 years of experience as an NFL offensive coordinator to Cleveland.

His previous coaching stops include Jacksonville, Carolina, Oakland and Denver.