BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are set to hire former Detroit Lions’ head coach Jim Schwartz as the team’s new defensive coordinator.

He replaces Joe Woods who was fired last week. The Browns also interviewed Steelers’ senior defensive assistant Brian Flores, Seahawks’ associate head coach for defense Sean Desai, and Eagles’ assistant coach Dennard Wilson.

He has extensive experience leading defenses across the NFL. He has served as defensive coordinator with the Titans (2001-2008), Bills (2014) and Eagles (2016-2020). He won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in the 2017-2018 season.

The 56-year-old has 29 years of coaching experience, including four in the college ranks.

Schwartz served as head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009-13, posting a record of 29-51. He led the Lions to a playoff berth in 2011, which ended an 11-year playoff drought.

For the last two seasons, he has worked with the Tennessee Titans as a defensive assistant.

Schwartz started his professional career with the Browns in 1993 as a personnel scout under Bill Belichick.