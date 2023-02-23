BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Jonathan Jones, an NFL Insider for CBS, is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are hiring Ray Ventrone as the team’s new special teams coordinator.

The team interviewed Ventrone in Berea on Wednesday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Browns also interviewed Jets’ special teams assistant Leon Washington and Giants’ assistant coach Anthony Blevins.

He just completed his fifth season with the Colts as the team’s special teams coordinator.

Ventrone is a former Browns’ special teams captain from 2011 and 2012, spending a total of four seasons in Cleveland from 2009-2012.

Ventrone has helped Indianapolis reach the playoffs in two of the last four seasons (2018 and 2020).

From 2015-17, Ventrone spent time as an assistant special teams coach with the Patriots.