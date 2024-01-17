BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Insider Josina Anderson is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are firing running backs coach Stump Mitchell and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney.

Anderson is also reporting that offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt remains under contract, but has told people that he is also being let go by the Browns.

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that no final decision has been made regarding Van Pelt, as the postseason evaluation process continues.

The Browns have not confirmed any of the reported changes to the coaching staff.

All three of these assistant coaches have been members of head coach Kevin Stefanski’s staff since he was hired by the Browns back in 2020.

The news comes just four days following Cleveland’s loss to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card round.

The Browns finished the season with a record of 11-7, and earned the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs.