BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Jake Trotter is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

The shakeup to the coaching staff comes on the heels of the Browns 28-14 loss in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The loss in the regular season finale secure a second a record of 7-10 for Cleveland , a second consecutive losing campaign.

Woods has been with the Browns since 2020 when head coach Kevin Stefanski was hired.

The Browns’ run defense struggled throughout the season, ranking 25th in the NFL allowing 135 yards per game.

Cleveland’s pass defense was fifth in the NFL. Overall, the Browns ranked 14th in total yards allowed and 20th in points allowed.

Woods previously served as defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos from 2017-2018. He later was the 49ers’ defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator in 2019 prior to coming to Cleveland.

Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry are scheduled to meet with the Cleveland media on Monday afternoon.