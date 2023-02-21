BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Browns have requested permission to interview Indianapolis Colts special teams coordinator Ray ‘Bubba’ Ventrone for the same position in Cleveland.

He just completed his fifth season with the Colts as the team’s special teams coordinator.

The Browns parted ways with their former special teams coordinator Mike Priefer on Tuesday morning.

Ventrone is a former Browns’ special teams captain in 2011 and 2012, spending a total of four seasons in Cleveland from 2009-2012.

NFL Network report says that Ventrone is considered a top candidate for the Cleveland job.

As a player, Ventrone spent eight seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, Browns, and 49ers.

Ventrone has helped Indianapolis reach the playoffs in two of the last four seasons (2018 and 2020).

From 2015-17, Ventrone spent time as an assistant special teams coach with the Patriots.