BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are expected to sign veteran tight end Pharaoh Brown.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com says that Brown is in Berea today, and is undergoing a physical.

Brown previously played for the Browns in 2019, appearing in 9 games. He caught two passes for 27 yards with Cleveland that season.

He was released by the Browns in 2020, and signed with the Houston Texans where he played with Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson.

He was released by the Texans on Tuesday after appearing in three games for Houston this season, finishing with 7 receptions for 127 yards.

In 42 NFL games, Brown has caught 46 passes for 433 yards and two touchdowns.