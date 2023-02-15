BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — Aaron Wilson of KPRC is reporting that defensive line coach Chris Kiffin is leaving the Cleveland Browns to take over as linebackers coach with the Houston Texans.

Kiffin has spent the past three seasons in Cleveland on the staff of head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The veteran coach left the Browns briefly a year ago to join his brother Lane at Ole Miss. He later returned to the Browns’ staff.

New Browns’ defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is expected to have a say on new members of the defensive staff.

In addition to defensive line coach, the Browns are also looking to fill the defensive backs coaching position. Jeff Howard, who previously held that job, recently took a job as linebackers coach with the Chargers.