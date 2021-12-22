BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are waiving punter Jamie Gillan.

That leaves veteran punter Dustin Colquitt as the team’s punter heading into Saturday’s Christmas Day game in Green Bay.

Gillan missed the last two games after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

This season, he was averaging 43.9 yards per punt and was also previously the holder on field goals and extra points.

The Browns and Packers will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on FOX Youngstown.