Report: Browns bring back veteran linebacker in free agency

Cleveland Browns

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) reacts as he walks off the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are reportedly re-signing linebacker Malcolm Smith to a free-agent contract.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler were the first to report the signing.

The former Super Bowl MVP appeared in 15 games last season after signing with Cleveland as a free agent prior to the 2020 season.

Smith started four games for the Browns last season and finished the campaign with 67 total tackles. He also added one sack, one interception and a forced fumble.

He has played 10 seasons in the NFL, previously playing for Seattle, Oakland, San Francisco, Jacksonville and Dallas.

