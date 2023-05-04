Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod (26) defends during an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports that the Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms on a free-agent deal with veteran safety Rodney McLeod.

The 32-year-old spent last season with Indianapolis, starting 15 of 17 games with the Colts.

He finished the 2022 season with 95 tackles, one fumble recovery, and two interceptions. One of his interceptions was returned for a touchdown.

McLeod originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He later signed as a free agent with the Eagles, where he played for the Browns’ new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Overall, McLeod has played 156 games in the NFL. He has amassed 18 career interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, and nine fumble recoveries with three total defensive touchdowns.

The veteran safety joins a Cleveland safety room that includes veteran Juan Thornhill, who was signed as a free agent from the Chiefs. Other Browns’ safeties include Grant Delpit, D’Anthony Bell, and Bubba Bolden.