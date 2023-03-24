BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Field Yates is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are signing veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to a free agent contract.

Goodwin reportedly signs a one-year deal with Cleveland.

The 32-year old spent last season with the Seahawks. Last season in Seattle, he amassed 27 receptions for 387 yards and four touchdowns.

In nine seasons in the NFL, Goodwin has piled up 187 catches for 3023 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He previously spent time in the NFL with Buffalo, San Francisco and Chicago.

Goodwin was originally a third-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2013 NFL Draft.

He is the second wide receiver added to the Browns roster this week. Cleveland acquired wideout Elijah Moore in a trade with the New York Jets on Tuesday.