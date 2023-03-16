BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with defensive end Trysten Hill on a free-agent contract.

Hill split last season between the Cowboys and Cardinals.

He appeared in 13 games combined between Dallas and Arizona in the 2022 campaign, finishing the season with 12 tackles and one sack.

The 24-year-old was originally a second-round pick by Dallas back in 2019.

He has played in 31 games in the NFL with 5 starts. He has 39 career tackles with 1.5 sacks.